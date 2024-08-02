American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.
American States Water Price Performance
Shares of AWR stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at American States Water
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American States Water
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American States Water
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.