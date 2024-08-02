American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American States Water

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 9.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.