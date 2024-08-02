Amgen Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $20.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,092,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.14. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12-month low of $228.21 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

