Analysts Set Expectations for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $11.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.15. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $290.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $188.71 and a one year high of $297.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

