Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$50.69

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$35.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

