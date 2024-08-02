Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 256,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,317,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

