Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 23,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $202.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average is $205.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

