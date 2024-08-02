Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 177,184 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $729,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

