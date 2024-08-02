Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blackbaud at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,576.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

