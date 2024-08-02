Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.52. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.