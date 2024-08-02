Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 11,652 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $103.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

