Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 50,815 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Joint worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Joint by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Joint by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Joint had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Joint from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

