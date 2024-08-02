Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $77,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOFT stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $93.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 235.90%.

In other news, Director Tonya Harris Jackson bought 1,850 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,178.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,366.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

