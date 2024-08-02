Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 155.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

