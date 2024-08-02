Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,753,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $478,594,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

