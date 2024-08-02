Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 296,212 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,212 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vestis worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTS opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,439,205.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,830,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,501,849.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTS. William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

