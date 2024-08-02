Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,704,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 588,397 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 3,075,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,775. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

View Our Latest Report on AM

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.