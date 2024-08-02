AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $327.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.37. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AON will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

