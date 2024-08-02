AON (NYSE:AON) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $380.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $313.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $330.21.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $327.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

