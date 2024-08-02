APA (NASDAQ:APA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.
APA Price Performance
NASDAQ APA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 9,326,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 3.26.
APA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About APA
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
