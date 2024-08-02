Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $38.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00038324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

