Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.96 million and $33.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

