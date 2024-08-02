Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $37.80

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $36.40. Appian shares last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 141,338 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at $196,942,505.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,365,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,381,568 shares of company stock valued at $46,783,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

