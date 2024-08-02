Aquila European Renewables Plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:AERS)

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Trading Down 2.9 %

AERS opened at GBX 54.20 ($0.70) on Friday. Aquila European Renewables has a twelve month low of GBX 52.20 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.16.

