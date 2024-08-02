Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

