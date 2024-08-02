Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACGL traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. 2,039,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,529. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

