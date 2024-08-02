Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of ARCC opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
