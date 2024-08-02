Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,419,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

