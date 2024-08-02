Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Trevor Croker Sells 27,458 Shares of Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65), for a total value of A$27,458.00 ($17,946.41).
Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$53.54 ($35.00), for a total value of A$1,470,211.15 ($960,922.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.98.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
