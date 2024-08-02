Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Trevor Croker Sells 27,458 Shares of Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65), for a total value of A$27,458.00 ($17,946.41).

Trevor Croker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Trevor Croker sold 27,458 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$53.54 ($35.00), for a total value of A$1,470,211.15 ($960,922.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

