ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,579. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

