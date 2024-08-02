ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a moderate sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 118.80.

Get ARM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ARM stock traded down 6.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 114.83. 2,698,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,827,138. ARM has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 188.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 153.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of 126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.35 by 0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of 939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ARM by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.