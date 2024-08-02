ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 15.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 121.46 and last traded at 122.19. 14,945,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 12,762,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at 144.17.

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 118.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 153.62 and a 200-day moving average price of 126.43.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.35 by 0.05. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 905.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after buying an additional 1,611,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $150,437,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

