Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ARW stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.96. 449,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Raymond James increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

