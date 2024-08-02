Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,911. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

