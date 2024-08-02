Art de Finance Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $714,459.82 and approximately $55,997.38 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00073197 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55,533.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

