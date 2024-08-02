Artisan Partners Asset Management’s (APAM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after buying an additional 397,424 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after acquiring an additional 318,355 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $9,907,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $7,287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $4,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

