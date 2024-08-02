Arvinas’ (ARVN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,288. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

