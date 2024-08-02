ASD Market Capitalization Achieves $25.13 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,846.30 or 1.00221908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007431 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00063926 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04025863 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,346,419.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

