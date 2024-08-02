ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $883.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,000.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $947.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

