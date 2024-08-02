Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Assurant Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 121,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Assurant has a 1-year low of $134.99 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.97 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

