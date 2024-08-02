Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Astronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Astronics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of ATRO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 556,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,560. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.87. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

