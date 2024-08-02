Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASUR. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

ASUR opened at $9.99 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Asure Software by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

