ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

