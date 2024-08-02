ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

