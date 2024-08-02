Atkore Inc. (ATKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on August 30th

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Atkore has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atkore to earn $16.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 271,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.18. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business's revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

