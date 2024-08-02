Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AESI. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

AESI opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,712,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,963,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,968 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $21,795,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

