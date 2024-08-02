Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,584,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.04.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.62, for a total transaction of $1,451,463.76.

On Monday, July 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $173.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.98 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $91,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

