Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Atomera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 167,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,136. The company has a market cap of $84.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Atomera has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Get Atomera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Atomera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.