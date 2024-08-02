ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ATS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ATS from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

TSE:ATS opened at C$40.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$39.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.48.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

