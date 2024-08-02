Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.007859.
Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.2 %
ATDRY opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
About Auto Trader Group
Featured Stories
