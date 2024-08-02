Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12, Briefing.com reports. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,828. Autohome has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Autohome Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

